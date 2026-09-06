IMD issues heavy rain alert for Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan and other states

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain and strong winds across several parts of the country on September 6. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience unsettled weather, with winds reaching up to 60-65 kmph in several areas.

The weather system could bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to some regions, while strong winds and thunderstorms may affect daily life. The IMD has also warned of possible landslides in hilly areas and a rise in water levels of rivers across parts of northern and eastern India.

Low-pressure system to trigger heavy rain

According to the weather department, a low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh is influencing weather conditions across the region.

Under its influence, some parts of eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. The western Himalayan region is also expected to see heavy to very heavy rain.

Strong winds and intense rainfall could affect standing crops, while some areas may also witness hailstorms. Farmers and residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain cautious as weather conditions could deteriorate during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Delhi likely to see rain and strong winds

Delhi is likely to experience thunderstorms, strong winds and rain by late evening. Wind speeds may reach 30-40 kmph, according to the forecast.

Residents may experience sudden changes in weather, particularly during the evening. People have been advised to exercise caution during thunderstorms and avoid exposed areas.

Rain alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are also under a weather alert. Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar and Lucknow are among the areas expected to receive rain accompanied by strong winds.

The combination of rainfall and gusty winds could lead to waterlogging and disruption in some areas, particularly where drainage is poor.

Bihar may face heavy rain and stormy winds

Bihar is also likely to experience unsettled weather. Patna, Gaya, Jehanabad, Buxar, Rohtas, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Darbhanga, Supaul and Saharsa are among the districts mentioned in the weather alert.

Heavy rain accompanied by stormy winds of up to 70 kmph is possible in several areas, increasing the risk of damage to trees, temporary structures and crops.

Heavy rain warning for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan could see heavy rainfall in several districts, including Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Bundi and Udaipur.

Madhya Pradesh is also expected to remain affected by the weather system. Indore, Sagar, Vidisha, Katni, Damoh, Khargone and Khandwa are among the districts where rain and thunderstorms have been forecast.

Western Madhya Pradesh, in particular, could experience intense rainfall under the influence of the low-pressure area.

Hilly states face landslide risk

Heavy rain has also been forecast across parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. With intense rainfall expected in the western Himalayan region, the possibility of landslides and disruption on vulnerable mountain roads could increase.

Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha are also likely to experience rain and strong winds in several areas.

Rising river levels add to concern

The weather conditions have also raised concerns over rising river levels in parts of northern and eastern India. Heavy rainfall over catchment areas could increase water levels and create problems in low-lying and flood-prone regions.

Authorities and residents in vulnerable areas are advised to remain alert and follow local weather updates.

IMD advises caution during thunderstorms

People have been advised to avoid open areas and stay away from trees during periods of strong winds and thunderstorms. Residents should exercise additional caution in areas experiencing heavy rainfall, lightning or gusty winds.

With multiple states likely to experience adverse weather today, authorities are keeping a close watch on rainfall, wind conditions and their possible impact on transport, agriculture and daily life.

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