Waterlogging witnessed at IGI Airport in Delhi after heavy rainfall, several flights affected | Video

New Delhi:

Massive waterlogging was on Friday witnessed at Indira Gandhi International Airport after heavy rainfall lashed the national capital. Notably, heavy rainfall in the national capital region affected several flights arriving in Delhi, causing delays to domestic flights, including those coming from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Port Blair.

What passengers said on waterlogging in airport

On waterlogging at Delhi airport, passenger Mansi says, “I’ve never seen anything like this; there is so much water. I’ve been standing here for about half an hour now. I am waiting for the water level to recede a bit so I can head towards the arrival gates.”

Several visuals from the airport showed passengers walking through waterlogged areas inside the terminal. To address the situation, the additional staff were deployed to drain the accumulated rainwater, according to the information shared from the airport.

Heavy rains lashes several parts of national capital

The development comes after heavy rains lashed several parts of the national capital on Friday as dark clouds shrouded Delhi, prompting the weather office to issue a red alert warning of intense rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds later in the day.

Locals out for Janmashtami celebrations were caught in the sudden downpour, with rain-soaked roads, umbrellas dotting the streets and people rushing for shelter as the showers intensified.

Palam records 3.4 mm of rain

As per the IMD's three-hourly rainfall data, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm, while Najafgarh received 0.5 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. Most other monitoring stations recorded no rainfall during these periods.

The IMD, in its short-range weather forecast issued at 2:15 pm, said a spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was expected at many places between 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.The weather department predicted another spell of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning at most places between 5 pm and 8 pm, with heavy rain at isolated places.

The weather office further said moderate rainfall was likely at most places, with heavy rainfall of 50-100 mm at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the next three hours.

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Delhi rain: Sudden showers bring respite from scorching heat; check IMD alert on monsoon