ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026 soon at cisce.org; Check CISCE 10th, 12th tentative time table

New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026. The students can check the CISCE Class 10 and 12 exam time table on the official website- cisce.org, once released. Last year, CISCE 10th, 12th date sheet was released on November 25. The ICSE, Class 10 exam 2025 held from February 18 to March 27, while ISC, Class 12 exam conducted from February 13 to April 5, 2025. So the CISCE 10th, 12th aspirants can expect their Class 10, 12 exam to commence in February.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2026. To download ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on CISCE class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2026 PDF. ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSE, ISC date sheet 2026 PDF and take a print out.

ICSE, ISC admit card 2026

ICSE, ISC admit card 2026 will be released three to four days before the exam. CISCE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2026 once released, will be available on the official portal- cisce.org. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ICSE, ISC hall ticket 2026 will be available for download on the official website- cisce.org. Save CISCE 10th, 12th admit card 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2026, please visit the official website- cisce.org.