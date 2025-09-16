RRB NTPC Result Date 2025: When will RRB NTPC result be out? Direct links to download merit list RRB NTPC Result Date 2025: RRB NTPC result 2025 will soon be announced. Know how to download merit list PDF

New Delhi:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the result for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam soon. The candidates who had appeared for RRB NTPC exam can check the result on the RRB portals. RRB NTPC answer key was earlier released on Monday, September 15, the candidates can check and download RRB NTPC answer key PDF on the RRB portals. The NTPC exam was held in CBT mode on various dates and shifts between August 7 and September 9.

To check and download RRB NTPC answer key 2025, candidates need to visit the RRB websites. Click on RRB NTPC answer key 2025 link. RRB NTPC answer key 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save RRB NTPC answer key PDF and take a print out.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Steps to download at RRB portals

Visit the RRB portals

Click on RRB NTPC answer key PDF link

RRB NTPC answer key PDF will be available for download

Save and download RRB NTPC answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to check RRB NTPC result at RRB portals

To check RRB NTPC result, candidates need to visit the RRB portals and click on RRB NTPC result link. RRB NTPC merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save RRB NTPC merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC toppers list PDF: Steps to check at RRB portals

Visit the RRB portals Click on RRB NTPC toppers list PDF link RRB NTPC merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen Save and download RRB NTPC toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

RRB NTPC Result 2025: Websites to download scorecard PDF

For details on RRB NTPC exam 2025, please visit the RRB portals.