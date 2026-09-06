Bigg Boss 20 premiere: From Mary Kom to Arishfa Khan, 18 potential contestants set to enter Salman Khan's show

The countdown to Bigg Boss 20 is almost over. Salman Khan is returning as the host of the reality show, which is set to premiere on September 6. Ahead of the grand premiere, several videos and glimpses from the sets have surfaced online, adding to the excitement among fans.

Amid the growing buzz, a list of 18 reported contestants has emerged online. The line-up brings together familiar television faces, regional stars, digital creators, reality-show personalities, a celebrated sportsperson and names from the music and esports worlds. Have a look at the reported list here:

1. Mary Kom

Olympic medallist and boxing champion Mary Kom is perhaps the most unexpected name on the reported list. Known for her achievements in boxing, she could bring a completely different dynamic to the Bigg Boss house and add a strong sporting presence to the season.

2. Kanika Mann

Television actor Kanika Mann is another familiar name reportedly entering the show. She has featured in shows including Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Naagin. Her television experience and popularity could make her one of the contestants to watch.

3. Aasif Khan

Aasif Khan, best known for his role in Panchayat, is also among the reported contestants. His understated screen presence and sense of humour could offer a contrast to some of the more outspoken personalities in the house.

4. Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri cinema star Amrapali Dubey could bring a strong regional connect to Bigg Boss 20. One of the popular names in Bhojpuri entertainment, her presence could also expand the show's reach among regional audiences.

5. Arishfa Khan

Digital creator and former child actor Arishfa Khan is reportedly part of the line-up. With a substantial social media following, she could bring a strong digital fan base to the show and connect with its younger audience.

6. Mahhi Vij

Television actor Mahhi Vij is another reported contestant. Having been part of the television industry for years, she is a familiar face to viewers and could bring considerable experience to the Bigg Boss house.

7. Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu

Reality-show personality Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is also expected to enter the house. He has been associated with reality shows including Roadies and Splitsvilla and is known for his competitive personality.

8. Isha Rikhi

Actor Isha Rikhi has also been named among the reported contestants. She has remained in the news in recent years for both her professional work and personal life, which could add to the curiosity surrounding her participation.

9. Aman Gandhi

Television actor Aman Gandhi is another name on the list. He has appeared in shows including Naagin 3, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

10. Uditi Singh

Uditi Singh is also reportedly entering Bigg Boss 20. Her name has attracted attention because of reports surrounding her past relationship with actor Karan Wahi, who has also been linked to the upcoming season in earlier reports.

11. Yung Dsa

Rapper and digital creator Yung Dsa could bring a different energy to the house. His music background and presence in the digital space could give the season a strong youth connect.

12. Riti Tiwari

Singer, songwriter and composer Riti Tiwari is another reported contestant. She is the daughter of actor-singer Manoj Tiwari and could make her reality-show debut with Bigg Boss 20.

13. Love Gill

Punjabi entertainment personality Love Gill is also part of the reported line-up. Her association with the Punjabi entertainment industry could add another regional dimension to the season.

14. Rhiya Yadav aka Rhiya Ahir

Rhiya Yadav, also known as Rhiya Ahir, has emerged as another name linked to the show. She gained attention after her involvement in a protest and was subsequently associated with the reported Fans Ka Faisla entry process.

15. Qazi Touqeer

Singer and reality-show personality Qazi Touqeer is also reportedly entering Bigg Boss 20. He rose to prominence after winning Fame Gurukul and has remained associated with the entertainment industry.

16. Rohed Khan

Rohed Khan is another reported contestant. Although he may be less familiar to some television viewers, his participation in Bigg Boss could give him a larger platform and wider recognition.

17. ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh

Esports athlete and content creator Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP, is also on the reported list. His entry could bring the gaming and esports community into the Bigg Boss audience.

18. Faissal Khan

Actor Faissal Khan, brother of Aamir Khan, is the final name on the reported 18-member list. His participation could attract considerable attention given his family background and previous public appearances.

Salman Khan returns as Bigg Boss 20 host

Salman Khan is returning to host the 20th season of Bigg Boss. With a line-up reportedly spanning television, sports, regional entertainment, music, esports and social media, the season could offer a notably varied mix of personalities.

The reality show can be watched on Colors TV channel and Jio Hotstar daily at 10:30 PM.

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Bigg Boss 20 set for grand premiere; know when and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show