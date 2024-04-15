RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 4,660 vacancies of SI, constable posts, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 online application begins

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force and Constable (Executive) in Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force.

The board has issued separate notifications for both recruitments for Indian Railways. One is for 452 Sub-Inspector posts against RPF 01/2024 advertisement number and the other is for 4,208 Constable (Executive) -advt RPF 02/04. Interested individuals can submit applications for the above posts through online mode. The application process for RRB RPF constable, si recruitment 2024 will begin today, April 15 on the official website of the respective websites of RRBs. Candidates are advised to check eligibility, how to apply, fees, and other details below.

Important dates:

Last date for submission of application: May 14

Correction Dates: May 15 to 24

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 Qualifications

For constable posts, the candidate should have a minimum of class 10th certification from a recognized board.

For SI posts, a candidate should have a graduation degree from a recognized university.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

For Constable Posts, the age should be between 18 and 28 years as of July 1.

For SI posts, the age limit is from 20 to 28 years as of the cut-off date. There is one-time relaxation of 3 years in the age limit beyond the prescribed limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, there will be age relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

There will be a multi-staged process to select any candidate - Online computer-based test, shortlisting, physical efficiency test, physical measurement test, and document verification. Those who clear the first stage will be called for further rounds.

How to apply?

The candidates are required to submit their application forms on the respective websites of RRBs on or before the last date.

Application Fee

Unreserved category candidates can submit applications by submitting an application fee of Rs. 500/- for both posts. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) are required to pay Rs. 250/-. A portion of the fee will be refunded after participating in the CBT.