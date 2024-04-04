KCET admit card 2024 released at kea.kar.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : KCET KCET admit card 2024 released

KCET admit card 2024: The admit cards for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 or UGCET have been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates who registered themselves for the KCET 2024 can download their hall tickets from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

According to the schedule, KCET 2024 will be conducted on April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test will be conducted on April 20. Candidates who have registered and paid the fees can download their admit cards using their registered number, name, date of birth etc. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the easy steps to download KCET admit card 2024.

How to download KCET admit card 2024?

Visit the official website, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on 'admit card'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your application number, first five letters of your name, date of birth etc

KCET admit card 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save the KCET admit card 2024 for future reference

Candidates are advised to verify the details printed on their admit cards and appear for the CET 2024 exam in the centre specified in the admission ticket by adhering to the guidelines/procedures compulsorily mentioned therein. Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Kannadiga candidates will be held in Bangalore, Belagavi, and Mangalore centres only.

KCET 2024 Direct download link

Details mentioned on Admit Card

KCET 2024 admit cards contain the details of the exam such as venue, date, and time, along with the registration details, candidates' name, photograph, and signature, as well as the paper for which they are preparing and exam day guidelines. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with the required documents on the day of the exam. No candidate will be permitted without admit cards.

