KCET 2023: Round two choice filling closes today; check how and where to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK KCET round 2 choice exercise filling last date today, September 11

KCET 2023, KCET 2023 counselling round 2 dates, KCET 2023 round 2 choices: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has already declared the KCET 2023 round 2 counselling results and cut off. The seat allotment has been done on the basis of choice of college and course submitted by the candidate. Candidates who have been selected in the seat allotment results are required to fill out the choices for the admission process. The exam authority is going to close the round 2 choice filling exercise today, September 11. The candidates who have submitted an application for round two of counselling can make their choices through the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the candidates can submit their choices by 11.59 p.m of September 11 and with late fee, it is September 13. The candidates can report to the college allotted only by choice 1 latest by September 14 before 5:30 p.m.

KCET 2023 counselling: Round 2 Choice Filling Process

Those who have been allocated seats have the following four options to proceed with the admissions procedure:

Option 1: Those candidates who agree to take the seat offered to them must pay the fees, download their admission order, and visit the assigned college. After that, They won't be able to participate in any future admissions procedures.

Option 2: Those who are satisfied with their seat allotment should wait until after the second round to enroll in college.

Option 3: If candidates are not happy with their seats, they may participate in the second round.

Option 4: If a candidate is unsatisfied or uninterested, they have the option to withdraw from the allocation process.

KCET 2023 counselling: How to fill choices for round 2 counselling?

Step 1. Visit the official website of KEA, kea.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the notification link that reads, 'KCET 2023 round 2 option entry'

Step 3. It will take you to the login page where you need to key in your registration number and login

Step 4. Fill out the choices of the colleges and click on submit

Step 5. Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

KCET 2023 counselling: List of documents