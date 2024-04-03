What are career options available for students after passing Class 10 board exams?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has just concluded class 10th exams. The last exam for Information Technology was conducted on March 13. Students who took to CBSE Board 2024 exams can expect their results by mid-May. However, there is no official confirmation about the result release date and time.
Once the results are released, the students will choose their specific stream to study in class 11 - Science, Commerce, and Arts. Apart from doing 10+2, a student can pursue diploma and vocational courses after 10th. In this article, we have provided multiple career options after class 10th.
What after class 10th?
After passing the class 10th exam, a student has a lot of options available in the market. Mostly, students choose a specific stream after passing the class 10th exam. They often choose subjects that can help them to prepare for further studies. Apart from doing class 12th, students can also choose a diploma course, polytechnic, or ITI (Industrial Training Institute) for vocational courses, certificate courses, entry-level jobs, and can start a business.
What are courses available after class 10th?
Before choosing any course, it is important to assess your interest and aptitude and match up with your understanding of the requirements of the career. If you choose a stream that does not match your interest may cause a problem in the future. So, it is advisable to choose according to your interests as it would help you to do good in that course. Students can seek help from their parents, teachers, and career counsellors before choosing any stream. For reference, we have provided the names of some courses that you can pursue after class 10th.
Diploma:
Diplomas are short-term courses conducted by educational institutions and polytechnic institutes. After completing these courses, one can do a job or get admission for a second year directly through lateral entry in a B.Tech or B.E. course. The minimum qualification for these courses is maths and science till class 10. There are some courses designated only for class 10th, and class 12th students. Here, we have a list of all government polytechnic colleges across the country.
- Diploma in Architectural Assistantship
- Diploma in Automobile Engineering
- Diploma in Chemical Engineering
- Diploma in Civil Engineering
- Diploma in Computer engineering
- Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering
- Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
- Diploma in Fashion Design
- Diploma in Food Technology
- Diploma in Garment Technology
- Diploma in Information Technology
- Diploma in Instrumentation Technology
- Diploma in Interior Design and Decoration
- Diploma in Leather Technology
- Diploma in Library and Information Sciences
- Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
- Diploma in Marine Engineering
- Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology
- Diploma in Plastic Technology
- Diploma in Production and Industrial Engineering
- Diploma in Textile Design
- Diploma in Textile Processing
- Diploma in Textile Technology (Spinning)
ITI courses
State and Central governments have set up ITI to impart training in various technical skills from different engineering and non-engineering sectors. These courses help students to grab a job or become self-employed, these courses are also known as vocational courses. These courses are available for classes 8, 10, and 12. The duration of the course is one or two years. Here is a list of some ITI courses.
- Fitter
- Electrician
- Surveyor
- IT Technician
- Tool and Diemaker
- Draughtsman (Mechanical)
- Diesel Mechanic
- Draughtsman (Civil)
- Pump Operator
- Motor Driving and Mechanic
- Turner
- Footwear Making
- Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance (ESM)
- Machinist
- Hair and Skin Care
- Refrigeration Engineer
- Fruit and Vegetable Processing
- Mech. Instrument Engineer
- Bleaching Dyeing and Calico Printing
- Vessel Navigator
- Weaving Technician
- Fireman
- Cabin or Room Attendant
- Computer-Aided Embroidery and Designing
- Corporate Housekeeping
- Counselling
- Crèche Management
- Driver and Mechanic (Light Motor Vehicle)
- Data Entry Operator
- Domestic Housekeeping
- Event Management Assistant
- Front Office Assistant
- Hospital Waste Management
- Institution Housekeeping
- Insurance Agent
- Library and Information Science
- Medical Transcription
- Network Technician
- Old Age Care Assistant
- Para Legal Assistant or Munshi
- Preparatory School Management (Assistant)
- Spa Therapy
- Tourist Guide
- Baker and Confectioner
- Web Designing and Computer Graphics
- Cane Willow and Bamboo Worker
- Catering and Hospitality Assistant
- Computer Operator and Programming Assistant
- Craftsman Food Production (General)
- Craftsman Food Production (Vegetarian)
- Cutting and Sewing
- Desktop Publishing Operator
- Dress Making
- Surface Ornamentation Techniques (Embroidery)
- Fashion Design and Technology
- Finance Executive
- Fire Technology
- Floriculture and Landscaping
- Basic Cosmetology
- Health Safety and Environment
- Health Sanitary Inspector
- Horticulture
- Hospital Housekeeping
- Human Resource Executive
- Leather Goods Maker
- Litho Offset Machine Minder
- Marketing Executive
- Multimedia Animation and Special Effects
- Office Assistant and Computer Operator
- Photographer
- Platemaker and Impostor
- Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables
- Process Cameraman
- Secretarial Practice (English)
- Stenographer and Secretarial Assistant (English)
- Laboratory Equipment Technician
- Architectural Draughtsmanship
- Resource Person
- Drawing/Mathematics
- Dairying
Certificate Courses
Certificate courses are short-term courses that are for two, three, or six months. These courses usually focus on one specific skill. Here are some usful certificate courses for students after class 10th.
- Food Processor Technician
- Cardiac Care Technician
- Chilling Plant Technician
- Home Health Aide Training
- Tourist Guide Training
- Plumbing
- Carpentry
- Masonry
- Bar Bender
- Tractor Mechanic
- Car Mechanic
- Data Operator
- Greenhouse Fitter
- Set-top Box Technician
- Beauty and Makeup
- Bookkeeping
- Poultry Farming
Jobs after 10th
There are various job opportunities offered by the government and state departments, which require a minimum qualification of class 10th. These jobs come with a sense of security, stable pay, and various allowances and perks. The Railways, Defence and Paramilitary, and Private sectors are among the many that offer numerous job opportunities from time to time.