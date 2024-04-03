What are career options available for students after passing Class 10 board exams?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV What are career options available for students after passing their Class 10 exams?

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has just concluded class 10th exams. The last exam for Information Technology was conducted on March 13. Students who took to CBSE Board 2024 exams can expect their results by mid-May. However, there is no official confirmation about the result release date and time.

Once the results are released, the students will choose their specific stream to study in class 11 - Science, Commerce, and Arts. Apart from doing 10+2, a student can pursue diploma and vocational courses after 10th. In this article, we have provided multiple career options after class 10th.

What after class 10th?

After passing the class 10th exam, a student has a lot of options available in the market. Mostly, students choose a specific stream after passing the class 10th exam. They often choose subjects that can help them to prepare for further studies. Apart from doing class 12th, students can also choose a diploma course, polytechnic, or ITI (Industrial Training Institute) for vocational courses, certificate courses, entry-level jobs, and can start a business.

What are courses available after class 10th?

Before choosing any course, it is important to assess your interest and aptitude and match up with your understanding of the requirements of the career. If you choose a stream that does not match your interest may cause a problem in the future. So, it is advisable to choose according to your interests as it would help you to do good in that course. Students can seek help from their parents, teachers, and career counsellors before choosing any stream. For reference, we have provided the names of some courses that you can pursue after class 10th.

Diploma:

Diplomas are short-term courses conducted by educational institutions and polytechnic institutes. After completing these courses, one can do a job or get admission for a second year directly through lateral entry in a B.Tech or B.E. course. The minimum qualification for these courses is maths and science till class 10. There are some courses designated only for class 10th, and class 12th students. Here, we have a list of all government polytechnic colleges across the country.

Diploma in Architectural Assistantship

Diploma in Automobile Engineering

Diploma in Chemical Engineering

Diploma in Civil Engineering

Diploma in Computer engineering

Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering

Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Diploma in Fashion Design

Diploma in Food Technology

Diploma in Garment Technology

Diploma in Information Technology

Diploma in Instrumentation Technology

Diploma in Interior Design and Decoration

Diploma in Leather Technology

Diploma in Library and Information Sciences

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Diploma in Marine Engineering

Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology

Diploma in Plastic Technology

Diploma in Production and Industrial Engineering

Diploma in Textile Design

Diploma in Textile Processing

Diploma in Textile Technology (Spinning)

ITI courses

State and Central governments have set up ITI to impart training in various technical skills from different engineering and non-engineering sectors. These courses help students to grab a job or become self-employed, these courses are also known as vocational courses. These courses are available for classes 8, 10, and 12. The duration of the course is one or two years. Here is a list of some ITI courses.

Fitter

Electrician

Surveyor

IT Technician

Tool and Diemaker

Draughtsman (Mechanical)

Diesel Mechanic

Draughtsman (Civil)

Pump Operator

Motor Driving and Mechanic

Turner

Footwear Making

Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance (ESM)

Machinist

Hair and Skin Care

Refrigeration Engineer

Fruit and Vegetable Processing

Mech. Instrument Engineer

Bleaching Dyeing and Calico Printing

Vessel Navigator

Weaving Technician

Fireman

Cabin or Room Attendant

Computer-Aided Embroidery and Designing

Corporate Housekeeping

Counselling

Crèche Management

Driver and Mechanic (Light Motor Vehicle)

Data Entry Operator

Domestic Housekeeping

Event Management Assistant

Front Office Assistant

Hospital Waste Management

Institution Housekeeping

Insurance Agent

Library and Information Science

Medical Transcription

Network Technician

Old Age Care Assistant

Para Legal Assistant or Munshi

Preparatory School Management (Assistant)

Spa Therapy

Tourist Guide

Baker and Confectioner

Web Designing and Computer Graphics

Cane Willow and Bamboo Worker

Catering and Hospitality Assistant

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant

Craftsman Food Production (General)

Craftsman Food Production (Vegetarian)

Cutting and Sewing

Desktop Publishing Operator

Dress Making

Surface Ornamentation Techniques (Embroidery)

Fashion Design and Technology

Finance Executive

Fire Technology

Floriculture and Landscaping

Basic Cosmetology

Health Safety and Environment

Health Sanitary Inspector

Horticulture

Hospital Housekeeping

Human Resource Executive

Leather Goods Maker

Litho Offset Machine Minder

Marketing Executive

Multimedia Animation and Special Effects

Office Assistant and Computer Operator

Photographer

Platemaker and Impostor

Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables

Process Cameraman

Secretarial Practice (English)

Stenographer and Secretarial Assistant (English)

Laboratory Equipment Technician

Architectural Draughtsmanship

Resource Person

Drawing/Mathematics

Dairying

Certificate Courses

Certificate courses are short-term courses that are for two, three, or six months. These courses usually focus on one specific skill. Here are some usful certificate courses for students after class 10th.

Food Processor Technician

Cardiac Care Technician

Chilling Plant Technician

Home Health Aide Training

Tourist Guide Training

Plumbing

Carpentry

Masonry

Bar Bender

Tractor Mechanic

Car Mechanic

Data Operator

Greenhouse Fitter

Set-top Box Technician

Beauty and Makeup

Bookkeeping

Poultry Farming

Jobs after 10th

There are various job opportunities offered by the government and state departments, which require a minimum qualification of class 10th. These jobs come with a sense of security, stable pay, and various allowances and perks. The Railways, Defence and Paramilitary, and Private sectors are among the many that offer numerous job opportunities from time to time.