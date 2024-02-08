CBSE Board 2024: Last minute exam strategy for class 10th, and 12th exams

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE CBSE Board 2024 exam preparation tips

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence the class 10th and 12th exams. The board has scheduled CBSE 10th exams 2024 from Feb 15 and Mar 13, 2024, and class 12th exams 2024 from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The admit cards for the same have already been allotted by the respective schools to the students. All those who have yet not received their call letters are advised to contact their schools before the commencement of the exam. Private school candidates can download CBSE Admit Cards from the official web portal, cbse.nic.in.

Essential Guidelines to Follow for CBSE Board Exams 2024

It is just 7 days to go for CBSE Board Exams. The students are equally excited and nervous about their board exams. The tension among the students has begun to rise. Students appearing in the Board Exam 2024 are advised to go through our essential guidelines which will help you to ace your exams confidently. In this article, We've included professional advice on time management, keeping composed, clever revision, and answering questions.

Study Strategically: Instead of cramming, focus on key topics and practice with past exam papers. Understand the marking scheme to meet examiner expectations and adhere to a disciplined study schedule.

Master Time Management: Practice past exam papers under timed conditions to acclimate to exam pressure. Allocate time wisely during the exam, avoiding excessive time on one question. Move on and return later if needed.

Maintain Composure: Although nervousness is natural, stay calm and focused. Ensure a good night's sleep and a healthy breakfast on exam day. Take deep breaths, reassuring yourself of thorough preparation.

Be Well-Prepared: Gather essential exam items (admit card, pen, pencil, eraser, sharpener) and arrive early at the exam hall. Familiarize yourself with hall rules. Be proactive to prevent last-minute issues.

Read Questions Thoughtfully: Understand each question before writing. Underline keywords to guide your answers. Organize responses logically and clearly for better comprehension.

Craft Effective Answers: Use clear and concise language with proper grammar and punctuation. Display all work, including calculations, and incorporate neat diagrams when necessary.

Review Your Work: Before submitting the answer sheet, proofread carefully for grammar, spelling, and calculation errors. Ensure completeness and clarity in your answers.

Take Short Breaks: Incorporate short breaks during the exam to relax mind and body. Engage in brief movements and deep breathing exercises. Avoid conversations with other students during breaks.

Maintain Self-Belief: Stay positive and motivated during the exam, trusting in your hard work and preparation.

Relax Post-Exam: After the exam, unwind without dwelling on performance. Celebrate and spend time with friends and family.

