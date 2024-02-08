CBSE Board Practical Exam 2024 guidelines issued for private students, exams from February 15

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Board Practical Exam 2024 guidelines issued for private students

CBSE Board 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the private students' practical exams. According to the schedule, CBSE practical exams 2024 will be held from February 15 to March 15 at various exam centers. The board has recently shared guidelines for the students for the smooth conduct of exams.

The CBSE practical exams 2024 guidelines for private students include instructions regarding venue, appointment of external examiners, answer books, uploading of marks, action by students, schools, and examiners.

As per the notice, the board will conduct the practical exams for the students of the last two years whose marks are not available due to repetition in practical or theory exams or being absent in exams. The exams will be conducted for students of 2021 who applied for practical exams.

According to the board instructions, the practical exams of private students will be conducted at the exam centers fixed for theory exams. The CBSE regional offices will appoint external examiners and the internal examiners will be appointed by the schools themselves.

Marks are to be uploaded on the practical day

According to the board, the centers will upload the marks of private students after the conduct of practical exams. The list of the candidates will be uploaded on the practical exam day itself, after the signatures of internal and external examinations.

The students will have to contact their exam centers with a copy of their previous mark sheet and admit card. The board advised students to note down the date and time of practical exams and report to the exam center accordingly.

Instructions to be followed by CBSE exam centres

The exam centre's centre supervisor will compile a list of all the students whose practical tests are scheduled, and arranged by class and subject.

To schedule the external examiner, the exam centre superintendent must make advance contact with the regional office.

Under no circumstances may the centre superintendent appoint an external examiner on their own.

The practical exam date and time will be determined by the examiner's availability, the student's convenience, and the CBSE date sheet.

The exam date and time will be communicated to the students in advance.

The schedule for the practical exams will be sent to the regional offices.

Action by Regional Offices