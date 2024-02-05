CBSE Admit Card 2024: Essential details for class 10th and 12th students to verify

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE Admit Card 2024 soon

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the class 10th and 12th board exams anytime on its website. It is expected that the board will release the admit cards for classes 10th and 12th this week. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the admit cards from the boards.

Once the admit cards are out, the students will be able to check CBSE Class 10th and 12th board exam admit cards from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The board has scheduled the exam dates for class 10th from February 15 to March 13. 12th board exams are scheduled to be conducted between February 15 to April 2. The board will conduct the exam of both classes in a single shift from 10 am to 1.30 pm.

Let's look at the information that exam students must first review on their admission card. They can get in touch with the exam authorities if they find any errors.

Details to check on the CBSE Board Admit Card 2024

Regular students will receive CBSE Board Exam 2024 admit cards from their respective schools. On the other side, the private school students will have to download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Once the admit cards are out, the students will be able to check their roll number, date of birth, exam name, student's name, father's name, mother's name, exam centre name, category, admit card ID, and subject on their admit card. The students are advised to cross-check all of this information on their admit cards. If there is any error found on their admit cards, the students are advised to contact the exam authority immediately to avoid the issues during the exam.

Meanwhile, CBSE has proposed significant changes in the syllabus for classes 10th and 12th. Under the proposed changes, students of class 10 will be required to study three languages, of which two must be native Indian languages, as per media reports. There was a proposal to add more subjects to the syllabus of class 10th and change the passing criteria. The board will communicate about the changes on its official website. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website.