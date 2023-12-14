CBSE releases guidelines for class 10, 12 practical exams: Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE practical exam guidelines issued

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Standard Operating Procedures and guidelines for the upcoming board exams for classes 10th and 12th. The notice in this regard can also be read at the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

The official notice reads, 'to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures 'guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of practical exams/project/internal assessment of both the classes have been prepared by the board. Schools are advised to comply with the directions given in the SOPs and complete the assessment as per the schedule, reads the official notice. Earlier, the board had issued dates for practical exams and internal assessments separately for regular-session schools, and winter-bound schools. As per the official schedule, the winter-bound school exams were conducted from November 14 to December 14 and the Regular Session from January 1st to February 14, 2024.