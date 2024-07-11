Uttar Pradesh: UPSSSC chairman Praveer Kumar resigns, ON Singh takes charge

Follow us on Image Source : UPSSSC Representational pic

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) chairman Praveer Kumar resigned from his post, citing health reasons on Thursday. Kumar sent his resignation to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath which was accepted by him. Kumar's tenure was till December 2024 but he resigned before the end of his service.

After his resignation, the commission's senior member ON Singh was given the charge as working chairman.

Kumar, a 1982 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the chairman of UPSSSC in December 2019.

UPSSSC conducts recruitment examinations for Group C and D posts in the state.

Kumar put his papers due to the deteriorating health of his wife. His wife's knee operation was done in a private hospital in Delhi.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC supplementary results 2024 to be out soon at karresults.nic.in, how to download