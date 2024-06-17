AP Inter Supplementary Result 2024 for 1st and 2nd year to be out soon at bie.ap.gov.in, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP Inter Supplementary Result 2024 Soon

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will soon declare the results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE) for 1st and 2nd year. As per media reports, the results for AP Inter Supplementary 1st and 2nd year will be out this week. However, the official dates are yet to be confirmed by the board. Once the results are declared, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

The results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exams were announced on April 12. In the 1st year exam, the pass percentage of the candidates was recorded to be 67 per cent and it was 78 per cent for the 2nd general stream. The candidates who were dissatisfied with their marks had the option to apply for re-counting and re-verification of their results which was announced in May. Once the results are out, the candidates will be able to check their results by following the below-mentioned easy steps soon.

AP Inter Supplementary Result: How to download the results?

Visit the official website, bie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link 'Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Supplementary result 2024'.

A login window will open.

Enter the required login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Click on 'Submit'.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Carefully check the details mentioned.

Save and download it for future reference.

AP Inter Supplementary Result: Details mentioned

Candidates are advised to check the mentioned details before downloading the results. In case of any discrepancy, the authority should be contacted for rectification.

Candidates name

Hall ticket number

Subject-wise marks

Grades obtained

Qualifying status

AP Inter Supplementary Result: Exam details

This year, the AP Inter Supplementary exams were conducted by the authority from May 24 to June 1. The exam for 1st and 2nd year was conducted across 861 centres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The papers were held in two shifts. The exam for the 1st year candidates was conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and for the 2nd year, the exam took place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. A total of 5,03,459 candidates were eligible to appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year supplementary exams, out of which, 3,65,872 were for the 1st year and 1,37,587 were for the 2nd year. For the regular course, 1,77,012 boys and 1,69,381 girls were registered in the 1st year and 67,129 boys and 54,416 girls were registered for the 2nd year exam.