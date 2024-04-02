KCET 2024 admit card to be released on THIS date! check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE KCET 2024 admit card soon

KCET 2024 admit card date and time: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to release the KCET 2024 admit card. The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The exam authority will conduct the KCET 2024 exam on April 18 and 19. According to the official schedule, the admit cards for KCET 2024 will be released on April 5, from 11 AM onwards. Once admit cards are out, the candidates will be able to download KCET 2024 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download KCET 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the 'admit card' tab

It will redirect you to a new window

Now, enter your login details such as registration number, date of birth etc

KCET 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download KCET 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

KCET 2023 statistics

In 2023, a total of 2,61,610 candidates had registered for KCET 2023 and of them, 2,44,345 appeared in the exam scheduled on May 20 and 21. The results were announced by the Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar through a press conference. According to the results, About 2,03,381 candidates were eligible for Engineering & Technology courses, 1,64,187 candidates for BSc (Agri) (Farm Science,) 1,66,756 for Veterinary, 1,66,746 for Naturopathy & Yoga and 2,06,191 were eligible for BPharma and 2,06,340 for Pharm-D courses. A total of 1,66,808 candidates were eligible for BSc (Nursing).

What is KCET?

The full form of KCET is the Karnataka Common Entrance Test. This exam is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority for admission to professional courses like Engineering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Diploma in Pharmacy, Agriculture Courses (Farm Science) and Veterinary courses). The registration procedure for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2024) was concluded on February 20.

