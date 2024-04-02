JEE Main 2024 session 2: NTA releases exam day guidelines, and dress code, Check do's and don'ts

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NTA JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam from April 4.

NTA JEE Main 2024 session 2 exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to commence the engineering entrance exam process soon. As per the schedule, the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) mains for session 2 is scheduled to be conducted between April 4 and 12 and the admit cards for the same have also been uploaded on the official website. For the smooth conduction of the exams, the testing agency has uploaded the exam day guidelines. Let's know what to do and what not to do on the exam day.

Every year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEE) mains for admission to various participating institutes. This year, the JEE Main Session 2 2024 paper one exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Main 2024 exam for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B.Arch & B. Planning both) will be conducted on April 12 in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.

All the candidates are required to bring the admit cards on the day of the exam along with their required documents. Candidates are advised not to bring any electronic devices such as gadgets, mobile phones, pagers or any other electronic device inside the exam hall.

JEE Main 2024 Session: What documents are required at the exam centre?'

Students are required to follow the instructions provided below for JEE Main 2024 exam:

Stationary: Candidates are advised not to bring pens, paper, pencils, or geometry boxes to the exam hall. Materials for rough work will be provided in the examination room.

not to bring pens, paper, pencils, or geometry boxes to the exam hall. Materials for rough work will be provided in the examination room. ID Cards: IDs issued by schools or colleges are not considered valid.

IDs issued by schools or colleges are not considered valid. Food and drinks: Loose or packaged food and water are not allowed in the examination hall. However, students with diabetes may bring items such as sugar pills, fruits, and transparent water bottles.

Loose or packaged food and water are not allowed in the examination hall. However, students with diabetes may bring items such as sugar pills, fruits, and transparent water bottles. Electronics Gadgets: Mobile phones, earphones, calculators, and smartwatches with camera and calculator facilities cannot be brought into the exam hall.

Mobile phones, earphones, calculators, and smartwatches with camera and calculator facilities cannot be brought into the exam hall. Handbag: Candidates are not allowed to carry any kind of handbag or purse.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any kind of handbag or purse. Valuables: There is no provision for safekeeping of valuables at the JEE Main 2024 examination centre.

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Dress code

As part of the exam security measures at NTA (National Testing Agency), a dress code is enforced for JEE Main. Please take note of the following guidelines:

Avoid wearing clothing that has metal objects to facilitate the searching process.

Do not wear caps, mufflers, or any headgear.

Opt for light and comfortable clothing that will not cause any discomfort during the exam.

Strictly avoid wearing any kind of ornaments.

Prohibited items include glasses, rings, bracelets, and similar items.

JEE Main 2024: Guidelines for exam day