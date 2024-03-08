'Papa, I can't handle it': Another JEE aspirant ends life in Kota, sixth suicide this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Kota: Another student, who was studying in India's coaching hub Kota, committed suicide by consuming celphos poison on Friday.

The student was preparing for JEE entrance exam, took the extreme step at his paying guest accommodation.

A suicide note was also found from the spot in which the student wrote, "Papa, I can't handle it. And I will not be able to pass JEE."

The student hailed from Bihar's Bhagalpur. He was taking coaching in Kota since last year.

He was staying in Vigyan Nagar area in Kota for the past one month.

Student's family members have been informed and an investigation in the case is underway. The student also skipped two exams at his coaching centre on January 29 and February 19, cops informed.

So far in 2024, at least six students, who were preparing for higher studies, ended life after taking the extreme step in coaching hub Kota.

