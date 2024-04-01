JEE Main 2024 Session 2 admit card released | Check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

JEE Main 2024Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024 session 2 on April 4 and has released the admit cards for the exams taking place on April 4, 5 and 6. The admit card was issued on April 1 at midnight. The admit card for April 8, 9 and 12 will be released in due course. The candidates are required to carry the admit card to the exam hall on the test day.

“The candidates scheduled to appear on 04, 05, and 06 April 2024 are required to download their Admit Card of JEE (Main) — 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) for Paper 1 from the website https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/ w.e.f. 31 March 2024 and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The candidates are also required to ensure that the barcode is available on the Admit card while downloading,” the NTA said in a release on April 1.

The JEE Main 2024 admit card will include information for the candidates such as examination date, shift timings, exam centre address and guidelines.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will run from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to download the JEE Main 2024 admit card?

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JEE Main 2024 at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2: Click here to download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter Application number, DOB, course and security pin on the screen

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The admit card for JEE Main will pop up on the display

Step 6: Download and take out its hard copy for use on the test day

