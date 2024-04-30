Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai look to get out of crisis they face Lucknow at Ekana Cricket Stadium

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. MI are placed at the wrong end of the points table, while LSG are stuck in the middle muddle of the standings. Follow for the latest updates of the match.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2024 18:50 IST
LSG vs MI IPL 2024 live score
Image Source : INDIA TV LSG vs MI IPL 2024 clash

LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Mumbai Indians have been fighting hard to stay in contention for the playoffs in IPL 2024. They have just three wins in nine matches and need more wins to stay in contention for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants are in the middle muddle and they are aiming to get out of it. They have 10 points in nine matches and are in the middle territory.

The two teams face each other at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow which has played better for the batters than it did in the last season. This will be the second last game at the venue and LSG will be looking to make the most of it. Follow for all the updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :LSG vs MI IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  • Apr 30, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's squad for World Cup 2024

    BCCI named India's squad for World Cup 2024 earlier today and there were some major talking points. Rinku Singh, and Shubman Gill are in reserves, Samson, Avesh have been picked. No place for KL Rahul and Ravi Bishnoi. Here's a look at India's squad for the tournament.

    India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

  • Apr 30, 2024 6:40 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Head to head record

    LSG have won three out of four matches against Mumbai Indians in IPL. MI have won only once so far. Can they reduce the deficit?

  • Apr 30, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Lucknow host Mumbai

    Lucknow Super Giants are hosting Mumbai Indians in match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2024. LSG are placed in the middle muddle while MI are placed at the bottom half of the points table. The clash is a crucial one for both the sides.

