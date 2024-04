Updated on: April 30, 2024 16:22 IST

Vidisha Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Vs Pratap Bhanu Sharma of Congress? Hot Seat

Vidisha is among the high-profile seats going to polls in the third phase (May 7), known for its connections to BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Sushma Swaraj. Shivraj Singh Chouhan won the seat five consecutive times from 1991.