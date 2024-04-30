Covishield side effects: What is TTS syndrome? Know causes, symptoms and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know about TTS syndrome.

After the COVID-19 outbreak, one of the most widely used vaccines was Covishield, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. As countries around the world continue to administer this vaccine to their citizens, reports of rare side effects have emerged, including a condition known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

According to an ANI report, Co-Chairman of the National Indian Medical Association (IMA) Covid Task Force in Kerala, Dr Jayadevan said, "TTS, or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, involves blood clots in the brain or other parts of the body, along with a low platelet count. It's a rare occurrence following specific types of vaccines and other causes. According to the WHO, adenovirus vector vaccines, in particular, have been rarely associated with this condition."

"While Covid vaccines have undoubtedly saved lives, reports of these extremely rare but potentially serious immune-mediated events have also been documented in reputable journals," the doctor also added.

What is TTS Syndrome?

TTS syndrome, also known as Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia (VITT), is a rare blood clotting disorder that has been linked to the Covishield vaccine. It is a type of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) where blood clots form in the brain's venous sinuses, preventing blood from draining out of the brain. This leads to a decrease in platelet count and can result in bleeding or blood clots in various parts of the body.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), TTS syndrome is a serious and rare adverse event that has been reported among a small number of people who received the Covishield vaccine. The condition has been reported mostly in younger individuals, especially women under 60 years old. However, it is important to note that the benefits of getting vaccinated far outweigh the risks associated with TTS syndrome.

What Causes TTS Syndrome?

The exact cause of TTS syndrome is still under investigation, but it is believed to be triggered by an immune response following the administration of the Covishield vaccine. When the vaccine enters the body, it triggers an immune response to produce antibodies against the spike protein found on the surface of the coronavirus. In some individuals, this immune response can become overactive and lead to the formation of blood clots.

Symptoms of TTS Syndrome

Severe and persistent headache

Blurred vision

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Severe abdominal pain

Swelling or redness at the injection site

Seizures

Weakness or numbness in the arms or legs

Treatment for TTS Syndrome

If diagnosed early, TTS syndrome can be treated successfully. The first step is usually to stop the administration of the Covishield vaccine and start appropriate treatment. Treatment may involve the use of blood thinners to prevent further clotting and in severe cases, surgery may be necessary to remove the blood clots.

It is important to note that TTS syndrome is a rare condition, and the chances of developing it after getting vaccinated are extremely low. The benefits of getting vaccinated, including protection against COVID-19 and its severe symptoms, far outweigh the risks associated with TTS syndrome.

