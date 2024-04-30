Harshit Rana handed one-match ban due to breach of IPL Code of Conduct

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Harshit Rana.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been handed a one-match ban and a 100% fine of his match fees due to the breach of IPL Code of Conduct during his side's match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Rana has been handed the punishment after he committed a level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of IPL's Code of Conduct. "Mr Harshit Rana, Bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 29, 2024," the IPL governing body said in a statement.

"Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the body added.

Notably, Rana had earlier committed an offence of the same level and article. "The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct," IPL added.

Harshit was seen making an animated gesture towards Abhishek Porel after getting his wicket in the KKR vs DC match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

