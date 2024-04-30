Tuesday, April 30, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 30, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hritika Mitra New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2024 20:48 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece Maria Alam Khan gives ‘Vote Jihad’ slogan in UP’s Farrukhabad constituency
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Bengal rallies alleges, Mamata Banerjee trying to reduce Hindus to minority in state by settling Bangladeshis 
  • Home Minister Amit Shah alleges, Mamata Banerjee is running ‘Mulla, Madrasa, Mafia’ rule in Bengal

