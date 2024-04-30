Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s niece Maria Alam Khan gives ‘Vote Jihad’ slogan in UP’s Farrukhabad constituency
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Bengal rallies alleges, Mamata Banerjee trying to reduce Hindus to minority in state by settling Bangladeshis
- Home Minister Amit Shah alleges, Mamata Banerjee is running ‘Mulla, Madrasa, Mafia’ rule in Bengal
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.