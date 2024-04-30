4 Players who have been picked in India's T20 World Cup squad for first time

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube

Team India's much anticipated T20 World Cup squad was finally announced today (April 30) with Rohit Sharma, as expected, leading the side and Hardik Pandya being his deputy. The selectors had to take a few tough calls dropping the likes of Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rinku Singh among others. But there are a few players who have been selected in the T20 World Cup squad for the first time as well. Here are four players who have been picked in India's T20 World Cup squad for the first time:

1. Yashasvi Jaiswal

The young and dynamic left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is fast becoming the all-format player for India. He is the first-choice opener in Tests already and has been picked ahead of Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup as well. Jaiswal has so far played 17 T20Is after making his debut in the format in August 2023 against the West Indies. He has so far scored 502 runs at a strike rate of 161.43 with four fifties and a century to his name. He is faring decently in the ongoing IPL 2024 season as well. This is the first time Jaiswal will be playing in the World Cup irrespective of the format and will be keen on bringing laurels to India.

2. Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube's selection is purely based on his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last two seasons. Not that he hasn't played for India before. The man made his T20I debut way back in 2019 but has been picked in the T20 World Cup squad for the first time. He has so far played 21 T20Is scoring 276 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 145.26 with three fifties to his name. With the ball, he has picked up eight wickets in 19 innings. Dube was part of the India's last bilateral series against Afghanistan in January 2024 and top-scored with 124 runs in three innings. Moreover, his form in IPL 2024 scoring 350 runs at a strike rate of 172.41 has played a major role in him getting picked in the World Cup squad.

3. Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has been finally rewarded for his talent and the way he has been consistent in IPL 2024, the Rajasthan Royals skipper deserved to make it to the World Cup squad. He lost his place to Dinesh Karthik in a couple of years ago in the mega event but this time around, Samson left no room smashing 385 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.08 in the ongoing season. This is the first time he has made it to the World Cup squad having played a total of 25 T20Is with 374 runs in 22 innings at a strike rate of 133.09.

4. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj was part of India's ODI World Cup squad last year but is yet to play a T20 World Cup for India. He has played only 10 T20Is so far and has picked up 12 wickets. Siraj's place in the squad was doubtful to start with given his performance in IPL 2024 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He has picked up six wickets in nine matches so far conceding runs at an economy of 9.5. The selectors have shown faith in him even as Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are the other specialist players in the squad.