Phil Salt breaks Sourav Ganguly's 14-year-old record for KKR in IPL in breakout season

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended their five consecutive game home stretch with a win against the Delhi Capitals as the Men in Purple now have 12 points in the 2024 edition of the IPL. On a slightly slow wicket at the Eden Gardens, KKR couldn't have asked for a better all-round performance as they restricted the Delhi Capitals to 153 while bowling and chased the target down with 7 wickets remaining and 21 balls to spare. Phil Salt led KKR's batting response from the front smashing 68 off just 33 balls and stormed into the top 5 run-getters for the season.

Salt has ridden his luck on the way but has been quite explosive for the Knight Riders and Jason Roy's withdrawal has proven to be blessing in disguise for the Shreyas Iyer-led side given they have got an aggressive opening keeper batter, in form, who has been smashing it to all parts. During his 68-run blast against the Capitals, Salt surpassed former KKR skipper Sourav Ganguly in an elite list as he now has the most runs for a batter at Eden Gardens in an IPL season.

In six matches so far in Kolkata, Salt has scored 344 runs at an average of 68.8 and strike rate of 186. Salt left Ganguly and Andre Russell behind on the list. While Ganguly had 331 runs to his name in the 2010 edition of the IPL at the venue, Russell had mustered 311 runs in the 2019 edition. Ganguly went on to score 493 runs in the season and Russell had 510 runs to his name in 2019. Salt already has amassed 392 runs and will be looking to add a few more by the time the season comes to an end.

Most runs at Eden Gardens in an IPL season

344 runs - Phil Salt (6 innings), 2024

331 runs - Sourav Ganguly (7 innings), 2010

311 runs - Andre Russell (7 innings), 2019

303 runs - Chris Lynn (9 innings), 2018

280 runs - Rinku Singh (7 innings), 2023

KKR have won six out of their nine games in the 2024 edition of the IPL and two more victories will confirm a spot in the playoffs.