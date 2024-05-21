Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 ways to remove excess oil from fried food

Fried food holds an irresistible allure with its crispy texture and savoury flavours. However, indulging too much can leave you feeling weighed down by the excess oil. While frying is undoubtedly a delicious cooking technique, it often adds unnecessary fat to our meals. Fortunately, there are several simple yet effective methods to remove excess oil from fried food, allowing you to enjoy your favourite treats guilt-free. Here are five techniques to help you achieve lighter, less greasy fried dishes.

Blotting with paper towels:

The simplest and most widely used method for removing excess oil from fried food is blotting it with paper towels. After frying, place the food on a plate lined with several layers of paper towels. Gently press down on the food with another paper towel to absorb the excess oil. Repeat this process until most of the oil has been absorbed. This method is quick, easy, and requires no special equipment, making it a go-to option for home cooks.

Using a wire rack:

Another effective technique is to drain fried food on a wire rack instead of a plate. Placing the food on a wire rack allows air to circulate around it, promoting better drainage and preventing the food from becoming soggy. As the excess oil drips away, the fried food maintains its crispiness without sitting in a pool of oil. This method is particularly suitable for foods like chicken wings, fries, and tempura.

Patting with bread:

Surprisingly, bread can also be used to absorb excess oil from fried food. Simply place a slice of bread on a plate and transfer the freshly fried food onto the bread. The bread will soak up the excess oil while simultaneously adding a hint of flavour. This method works well for foods that are too delicate to blot with paper towels, such as fried fish or delicate pastries.

Embrace the ice cube (for sauces):

This trick works wonders for oil-rich sauces and stews. Once your dish has cooled slightly, add a few ice cubes. The oil will cling to the ice cubes as they melt, allowing you to easily remove them with a spoon, taking the excess oil with them.

Cooling and skimming:

This method works well for curries, stews, and dishes with a significant amount of liquid. Let the cooked food cool completely, ideally in the refrigerator for a few hours. As the temperature drops, the oil will solidify and rise to the surface. You can then skim it off with a spoon or ladle for easy removal.