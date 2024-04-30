Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress

Follow us on Image Source : X/CONGRESS Former Punjab ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Punjab Police additional director general Gurinder Singh Dhillon made a significant move on Tuesday by joining the Congress party in the presence of senior party figures in Delhi. Dhillon, who recently retired voluntarily from the Punjab Police, joined the Congress with his wife. He was welcomed into the party fold by Devendra Yadav, the AICC's Punjab in-charge.

Dhillon, an IPS officer from the 1997 batch, commenced his career as the deputy superintendent of police in Jalandhar. Throughout his service, he held diverse roles in intelligence, anti-drug special task forces, the bureau of investigation, and other departments. Hailing from Mulianwal village in Gurdaspur district, Dhillon currently resides in Patiala.

What did Dhillon say after joining Congress?

Dhillon said, "I have served my state for about two decades as a police officer. Today, I am here with the blessings of Rahul Gandhi ji."

"I met him during my two significant duties -- the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and when Rahul Gandhi ji visited the Golden Temple for 'seva (service)'," he added.

Dhillon also expressed his gratitude to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders KC Venugopal, Yadav and other All India Congress Committee (AICC) members. "I am thankful to the Congress members in Punjab who have warmly welcomed me. I will perform my duties towards the party in a dedicated manner," he also said.

Likely to contest Lok Sabha polls

As per the media reports, Congress may field Dhillon from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency. The party has announced candidates for 12 of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. It is yet to name its nominee from the Ferozepur constituency.

Punjab goes to polls on June 1 and results will be out on June 4.

(With PTI inputs)

