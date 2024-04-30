US bans most uses of toxic chemical methylene chloride that causes brain cancer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL US bans most uses of toxic chemical methylene chloride

In a landmark move aimed at safeguarding public health, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has officially banned most uses of methylene chloride, a hazardous chemical notorious for its links to various cancers, including brain cancer. The ban, announced on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, marks a significant step forward in prioritising safety and aligns with President Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative, which seeks to combat cancer comprehensively.

Methylene chloride, known to cause liver, lung, breast, and brain cancers, among other serious health concerns, has long been a cause for alarm. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan emphasised the ban's necessity, citing the devastating impact of methylene chloride exposure on families across the nation. The move not only curtails unsafe practices but also implements robust worker protection measures, a critical aspect of the EPA's mission.

“Exposure to methylene chloride has devastated families across this country for too long, including some who saw loved ones go to work and never come home,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “EPA’s final action brings an end to unsafe methylene chloride practices and implements the strongest worker protections possible for the few remaining industrial uses, ensuring no one in this country is put in harm’s way by this dangerous chemical," he added.

“The USW applauds EPA’s final rule banning certain uses of methylene chloride and lowering allowable workplace exposure levels. More than 100,000 workers die from occupational disease each year, including those sickened by harmful chemical exposures. Our union fought for the updated Toxic Substances Control Act so that we could ensure that worker exposures to harmful substances like methylene chloride are appropriately assessed and regulated at harmful levels. Now, thanks to the current administration, workers are safer and better protected,” said David McCall, International President, United Steelworkers.

The ban, executed under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), signifies a collective effort to mitigate health risks associated with methylene chloride. By limiting its usage while allowing essential applications to continue under stringent safety protocols, the EPA aims to prevent further harm from this dangerous chemical.

It targets various industries and consumer products where methylene chloride is commonly used, such as aerosol degreasers, paint strippers, adhesives, and sealants. Wendy Hartley, who tragically lost her son to methylene chloride poisoning, expressed relief at the EPA's action, stressing the importance of protecting workers from such preventable hazards.

Since the 1980s, numerous fatalities linked to methylene chloride exposure have underscored the urgent need for regulatory action. Despite prior restrictions, the chemical's widespread use posed ongoing risks, particularly in occupations like bathtub refinishing and paint stripping. The EPA's final rule aims to phase out consumer uses within a year and restrict most industrial and commercial applications within two years, signalling a decisive move towards safer alternatives.

Moreover, the rule establishes comprehensive worker protections, setting strict exposure limits and training requirements to mitigate the risks posed by methylene chloride in industrial settings. This proactive approach reflects a commitment to prioritising human health and safety in chemical management practices.

