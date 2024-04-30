Former World No.1 T20I bowler not included in India's squad for 20-over WC 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named India's 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The Indian think tank has made some big decisions in picking the squad for the tournament. The squad will be led by Rohit Sharma, while Hardik Pandya will be his deputy.

The selectors have made some tough decisions to drop players like KL Rahul, Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill from the main squad. While these players are undoubtedly renowned, there is one more absentee in the squad, who was the World No.1 player a few months back.

Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi has been axed from the Indian squad for the global tournament despite being a former World No.1 player. Not only this, the leg spinner was a regular part of the Indian team in several series for more than a year.

The 23-year-old leggie became the World No.1 bowler after India's T20I series against Australia in late 2023 where he was a standout performer for the Men in Blue. Bishnoi took nine wickets from five matches at an average of 18.22. This led him to dethrone Afghanistan icon Rashid Khan from the top of the T20I standings to become the new World No.1 bowler in the world.

Currently, Bishnoi is ranked joint fifth in the bowlers' chart. He was also part of the T20I squad for the series against Afghanistan where he picked two wickets and his average went up to 56 with the economy also touching more than 10.

The selectors have named four spinners in the 15-men squad for the tournament and Yuzvendra Chahal has found himself making a return after last playing a T20I in August 2023. The other spinners to have got the nod are Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan