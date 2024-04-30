After Instagram and Facebook, Meta tests bonus program for Threads: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY Threads

After Instagram and Facebook, Meta’s Threads has also started a monetisation program. Under the program, the company is offering creators thousands of dollars if they go viral. The program is currently invite only and as per the company’s support page, creators would earn money based on the performance of their posts or the number of posts they have created.

As per a report by TechCrunch, invited creators will have individual requirements for the bonuses. Currently, the program is only limited to the US and the company can expand the program to other regions after feedback. The company also said that creators are required to make their profile public and follow the rules of Instagram creator incentive terms and rules for bonuses on Instagram.

What kind of posts are eligible:

There are certain guidelines that need to be followed for posts to qualify for the bonus program. For instance, a post must receive a minimum of 2,500 views to be eligible. Additionally, Threads posts that contain copyrighted material, no text, or boosted views won't be considered for bonuses. Moreover, the content shared should not have a watermark of another platform, such as TikTok or YouTube, and shouldn't be a brand partnership post.

Creators can track their earnings on the professional dashboard and may need to earn a minimum amount to receive a payout. The program is currently in the testing phase and is a small-scale effort.

Meanwhile, Meta, previously known as Facebook, now has an average of 3.24 billion daily active people (DAP) across its apps, which is a 7% increase from the previous year. Instagram Threads has seen a rise in monthly active users from 130 million to over 150 million in February. In an earnings call with analysts, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Instagram, reels, and videos are driving user engagement. Reels alone account for 50% of the time users spend on the app.

