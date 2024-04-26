Threads announces new notification controls, custom filters, more: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads

After announcing an archive feature on Threads, Meta has now announced the rollout of some of the existing Instagram safety features to Threads. These new features will allow users to filter out words, phrases, and emojis that users don’t want to see on the platform. Once activated, it will filter out content from “Following”, and “For You” feeds, search results, profiles, and replies to posts.

Threads have a default setting that filters out content that can be offensive, irrelevant, or uninteresting for its users. In addition to this, now the company allows Threads users to add other things that they don’t want to see on the platform. Users can add their options by going to "manage custom words and phrases" and can type anything that they don’t want to see.

What else?

Threads currently allow users to control who can mention them in their posts, replies, and bio. Now the company is introducing similar control for quote posts. The feature will allow users to control who can quote their posts. It will also enable them to manually unquote their posts.

Furthermore, the company has also introduced new notification controls. The new control will enable users to mute notifications for any interactions with their posts. Through this, users will be still notified about new followers or tags without getting an alert for every response.

A spokesperson for the company stated that since quoting a post is a prominent way to connect with others on Threads, it was crucial to provide users with more control over who can interact with them, thus reducing unwanted interactions.

However, the company is yet to announce when this feature might be available to all Threads users.

Meanwhile, Threads is also testing an upcoming feature that will assist its users in decluttering their timelines. As per the information shared by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, via a Threads post, the company is currently testing a new archive feature on the Threads app. This new feature will allow users to hide individual posts, either manually or by setting a specific period after which the posts will be automatically removed from their timelines.

