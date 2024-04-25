Threads is testing new feature to help users clean their timelines: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Threads

Meta’s X (formerly Twitter) rival Threads is adding a new feature to help its users clean up their timelines. As per the information shared by Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, via a Threads post, the company is currently testing a new archive feature on the Threads app that can be used to hide individual posts. Users can access this feature manually or they can also set a period after which posts will be hidden from their timelines.

A similar feature is also available on Instagram. In Threads, the feature will hide posts from public view but archived posts will be available to owners to view and unarchive. The feature is currently available to a small number of people as it is currently under testing.

Mosseri recently ran a poll where he asked users' opinions on the company's plan to automatically achieve posts on Threads after a set period. He informed that most of the users feedback was not to achieve a default feature. So, the feature will remain as an option for now.

“We’re starting to test the *option* to archive posts with a small number of people. You can do this manually, for individual posts, or choose to automatically archive all posts after a certain period of time. If you want to make your post public again, you can always unarchive it whenever you’d like. I ran a poll white back and the resounding feedback was not to make this the default, so we’re gonna try it as an option,” Adam Mosseir said in a Threads post.

Meanwhile, Threads is also testing a new search results feature on the feed. This feature will allow users to see real-time search results on their feeds. It is currently available to some users and is expected to roll out later this year. Threads, previously known as X (formerly Twitter), is considered a rival and has many features such as chronological and algorithm-based feeds, but still lacks some features.

ALSO READ: Meta tests messaging feature in Threads: All you need to know