Ministry of Education (MoE) asks NCERT to update, and review all textbooks yearly, says sources

Monday, April 29, 2024
     
Reported By : PTI Edited By : Nidhi Mittal
New Delhi
Updated on: April 29, 2024 18:14 IST
NCERT logo
Image Source : FILE NCERT logo

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has asked NCERT to review and update textbooks yearly as per the sources from PTI. So far, there has been no mandate on the frequency of updating the NCERT textbooks.

'In the fast-changing world of today, it is important that the textbooks are absolutely updated. The NCERT has been asked to conduct a review on a yearly basis and update them ahead of the beginning of the new academic session,' a source said, reported PTI.

He further stated that the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is in the process of developing textbooks, as per the new curriculum framework. The textbooks will be ready by next for all classes as per the new curriculum framework. This year, the council introduced new textbooks for classes 3 and 6.

