CBSE Result 2024: PM Modi congratulates 10th, 12th 'exam warriors', says, 'I am proud of your accomplishments'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his congratulations to the successful CBSE Class 10th and 12th exam students. He took to his social media platform X formerly known as Twitter to congratulate class 10th, and 12th students on their board results. He wrote, 'Dear #ExamWarriors, Congratulations to all of you who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII exams! I am immensely proud of your accomplishments and your relentless dedication. I also acknowledge the efforts of your supportive families and dedicated educators, whose unwavering support has been crucial to this success. All the best for the endeavors ahead.'

He further encouraged the students by saying that the board exam was just one milestone in their journey. The future of students holds limitless possibilities.

'To the brilliant students who believe they could have achieved more in their Class XII exams—remember, this is just one milestone in your journey. Your future holds limitless possibilities. Focus on what excites and drives you. Your unique talents will lead you to success and fulfilment. Keep pushing, keep pursuing!', he tweeted.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Result Overview

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has today announced the results of classes 10th and 12th. As per results, this year saw an increase in the overall pass percentage compared to last year's results. In class 12th, there is a 0.65 percentage point increase in the overall pass rate. This year, Around 87.98 percent of students have passed the class 12th board exam whereas 93.60 percent of students have passed the class 10th board exam. Compared to last year's pass percentage of 93.12%, there has been a 0.48% increase this year.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 exams took place from February 15 to March 13, while Class 12 tests were held from February 15 to April 2, with around 39 lakh candidates participating. Looking forward, CBSE has declared that the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2024-25 will start on February 15 next year.