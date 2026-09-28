'Outsiders involved in vandalism': Dean on unrest in LPU campus over alleged rape | EXCLUSIVE

Phagwara:

Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara, Punjab has witnessed a huge uproar over the past two days over an unverified rape report. However, the situation is now under control and police are investigating the incidents. Sorabh Lakhanpal, Dean of Lovely Professional University told India TV, "this incident was caused by rumors and there is strong evidence of outsiders involvement in vandalism."

Are outsiders involved in LPU protests?

Talking about the entire incident, LPU Dean said, "A social media post spread rumours which lead to protests. Later, it turned violent and vandalism occurred. Neither the girl's name nor the location is mentioned anywhere. What do you think would have happened if such a major incident had occurred?"

"The students have watched the CCTV footage of room number 504 and have visited the room. A FIR has also been filed to met students' demands. The LPU administration is fully co-operating with students," he said.

The dean strongly believed about the involvement of outsiders in vandalism and protest. "The investigation will reveal, but I think that our students cannot resort to such a large scale of violence and vandalism without the involvement of outsiders. If our students are part of the mob, will identify and take stringent actions," he said. Regarding police role, Lakhanpal said that the police are co-ordinating with students to investigate the matter.

University forms committee of student representatives

The university has also formed a committee of student representatives to follow up with students about the entire incident. The students are being updated about the actions taken by police and varsity authorities, he said. When asked about the CCTV footage of room number 504, the dean said that the CCTV footage was seen by students and is also handed over to police for investigation.

Why did students protest at LPU?

Students alleged that a female student had been raped by an outsider on the university premises, triggering the unrest. Students gathered in large numbers, and the protest later turned violent, with reports of damage to campus property and disruption on the Jalandhar-Phagwara National Highway. Late on Saturday night, protesting students blocked NH-44 for over 15 hours. Some vehicles, including several police vehicles, were also set on fire.

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