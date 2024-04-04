NCERT to release new textbooks for classes 3 and 6 by April/May, check details

Follow us on Image Source : NCERT TWITTER NCERT

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to release the new textbooks for classes 3 and 6. As per official information, NCERT Class 3 textbooks will be released by the last week of April and Class 6 textbooks by mid-May for the academic session 2024-25. The education board is preparing these books based on the recommendations outlined in the National Curriculum Framework School Education (NCF-SE) 2024. In order to familarise teachers with the new syllabus, the council has uploaded a bridge course on its portal. Additionally, guidelines have already been shared for class 3 for a smooth transition of students.

In a post on the microblogging website, X, formerly known as Twitter, NCERT shared information about the textbooks. The NCERT writes, 'Updated news from NCERT! New textbooks aligned with NCF-SE 2023 for Class 3 and 6 are arriving: Class 3 books by April 2024 and Class 6 by mid-May 2024. A bridge course for Class 6 is on the NCERT portal for teacher prep. Also, 1.21 Cr copies of 2023-2024 editions for various classes are out, with more coming regularly. Buffer stock for Classes 4, 5, 9, and 11 is ready. Digital copies of all NCERT textbooks are freely available on the NCERT portal, DIKSHA, and ePathshala portal and app. Please share this information with students, teachers, and parents for their benefit!'

1.21 crore copies published for classes 1,2,7,8,10, and 12

As per the data shared by the NCERT, 1.21 crore copies of 2023-24 editions of textbooks for classes 1,2,7,8,10, and 12 have already been released across the country. The additional quantity of books for these classes will be made available regularly. Additionally, the council has also released a buffer stock of 27.58 lakh books for classes 4,5,9 and 11. As per the new print order of 1.3 crore copies for these classes will be released by May 31.

NCERT textbooks can be downloaded online

Students, teachers and parents can check these NCERT textbooks in digital format on the NCERT portal. These books can also be downloaded from PM eVidya and National Digital Library which can be downloaded free of cost.

ALSO READ | India State Board 2024 Exam Results: UP, MP, AP, Karnataka, West Bengal results soon, check last year's trends

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th Evaluation process completed, results to be out soon on upmsp.edu.in