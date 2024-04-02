UP Board Result 2024: UPMSP 10th, 12th Evaluation process completed, results to be out soon on upmsp.edu.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board Result 2024 soon

UP Board Result 2024 for classes 10th and 12th: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon announce the results for Classes 10th and 12th. Students who appeared in the board exams 2024 will be able to download their results online at the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in.

It is anticipated that the UP Board will declare the results for Class 10th and 12th in the final week of April 2024. However, there is no official confirmation from the authorities yet. Last year, the board had published the results for both classes (10th and 12th) on April 25. Going by the trend of the previous year, students can expect the results to be announced around the same time this year too.

Answer copies evaluated

The process of evaluating the answer copies of classes 10th and 12th has been completed. The evaluation process was started on March 16 and completed on March 31. As per the information received, a total of 1.76 crore answer sheets for class 10th and 1.25 crore answer sheets for class 12 have been checked in the last thirteen days.

Over 1 lakh examiners appointed

According to the information, for evaluation, the board had created 131 evaluation centers for the class 10th answer sheet and 116 evaluation centers for the class 12th answer sheet. The board has appointed 94,802 examiners to evaluate Class 10 answer sheets and 52,295 examiners to evaluate Class 12 answer sheets.

Last year UP Board 2024 exam statistics

Last year, a total of 28,54,879 students appeared for the UP Board Class 10 examination, out of which 25,65,176 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 89.78%. For the UP Board Class 12 examination, a total of 25,721,002 students appeared, out of which 19,41,717 students passed, and the pass percentage was 75.52%.

55,25,308 registrations received for the UP Board 2024 exam

This year, a total of 29,47,311 students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 examination, while 25,77,997 candidates have registered for the UP Board Intermediate examination. The total number of candidates registered by the board was 55,25,308. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted from 22nd February to 9th March 2023 in two shifts on all dates. The first shift was scheduled from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the second shift was from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.