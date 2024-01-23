UP Board 2024 10th, 12th Exam: Computerised I-cards with QR codes to be allotted to invigilators, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UPMSP to allot Computerised I-cards with QR codes to exam invigilators to ensure transparency in the exam process.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to conduct the class 10th and 12th exams. Class 10th and 12th exams are scheduled between February 22 and 9. To ensure fairness in the examination process, the board has decided to introduce computerized identity cards equipped with unique QR codes and serial numbers for invigilators.

2.75 Lakh Exam invigilators will be on duty

According to officials, around 2.75 lakh exam invigilators will receive these identity cards, each bearing distinct QR codes and serial numbers to ensure their uniqueness. The initiative aims at preventing replication and thwarting any attempts of impersonation during the exams. Board Secretary Divyakant Shukla stated that the implementation of QR codes and serial numbers adds an extra layer of security to the invigilator's identity cards.

DIOs will distribute computerized identity cards to exam invigilators

As per the set norms, the district inspector of schools (DIOSs) of the respective district would download these identity cards from the official portal of the board before the exams and would allot them to the concerned exam invigilators. The identity cards will carry the information of the invigilator. This allows other qualified teachers to step in if needed, especially if they know a different subject from the one being tested that day. This practice would prevent any chance of an invigilator trying to aid an examinee to cheat.

Class 10th, 12 exams to be conducted at 8, 264 centres

The Board will conduct its Class 10 and 12 exams at 8,264 centres spread across the 75 districts of the state. The schedule for both classes have also been shared by the board. According to the official schedule, the exams for classes 10th, and 12th would last a total of 17 days out of which 12 are working days.

This year, Around 55,08,206 students have registered to appear for the U.P. Board high school and intermediate exams, of which, 29,47,324 students are in high school (15,71,686 boys and 13,75,638 girls) and another 25,60,882 intermediate students (14.12 lakh boys and 11.48 lakh girls).

(With agencies input)