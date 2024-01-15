UP Board admit card 2024: UPMSP to release hall tickets for class 10th, 12th online soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board admit card 2024 soon

UP Board 2024 admit card: Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education is all set to conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams. The board has already released the UPMSP Board 2024 exam date sheet/timetable on its website, upmsp.edu.in. As per the official date sheet, the class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 will start on February 22 and end on March 9. The exams will be conducted in two phases - first shift exams will be conducted from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM and second shift exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.

When will UPMSP Class 10th, and 12th board exam admit cards be released?

The board will soon release the UPMSP Class 10th, and 12th board exam admit cards on its website. Students who are eagerly waiting for the admit cards will be able to download from the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in, once released. As per the past trends, the expected release date of the UP Board Admit Card 2024 is January 2024. However, this is a tentative date and the admit cards might release anytime.

How to download UP Board admit card 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th?

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in

Click on the 'important links' option available in the menu bar

Click on the 'Downloads' option

Then, the admit card link will appear on the screen

Enter your essential details such as user ID, password and other details

Download and save UP Board 2024 admit card for future reference

Details mentioned on the admit cards

Students will be able to check the following details on their call letters, once released.

Student’s name

Parent’s Name

Registration Number

Enrollment Number

List of Subjects with code

School name and code

Examination Centre name and code

Board Name

Examination Name

Important Guidelines

UP Board 2024 exam guidelines

Students preparing for the UP Board 2024 exam are required to follow the important guidelines while appearing in the exam. Students might have to bear serious consequences later if not follow. These guidelines will also be mentioned on the admit cards as well.