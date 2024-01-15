UP Board admit card 2024: UPMSP to release hall tickets for class 10th, 12th online soon

UP Board 2024 admit card: Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education is all set to conduct the class 10th and 12th board exams. The board has already released the UPMSP Board 2024 exam date sheet/timetable on its website, upmsp.edu.in. As per the official date sheet, the class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 will start on February 22 and end on March 9. The exams will be conducted in two phases - first shift exams will be conducted from 8.30 AM to 11.45 AM and second shift exams will be conducted from 2 PM to 5.15 PM.
When will UPMSP Class 10th, and 12th board exam admit cards be released?
The board will soon release the UPMSP Class 10th, and 12th board exam admit cards on its website. Students who are eagerly waiting for the admit cards will be able to download from the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in, once released. As per the past trends, the expected release date of the UP Board Admit Card 2024 is January 2024. However, this is a tentative date and the admit cards might release anytime.
How to download UP Board admit card 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th?
- Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in
- Click on the 'important links' option available in the menu bar
- Click on the 'Downloads' option
- Then, the admit card link will appear on the screen
- Enter your essential details such as user ID, password and other details
- Download and save UP Board 2024 admit card for future reference
Details mentioned on the admit cards
Students will be able to check the following details on their call letters, once released.
- Student’s name
- Parent’s Name
- Registration Number
- Enrollment Number
- List of Subjects with code
- School name and code
- Examination Centre name and code
- Board Name
- Examination Name
- Important Guidelines
UP Board 2024 exam guidelines
Students preparing for the UP Board 2024 exam are required to follow the important guidelines while appearing in the exam. Students might have to bear serious consequences later if not follow. These guidelines will also be mentioned on the admit cards as well.
- Students are required to visit the exam centre at least thirty minutes before the exam and 15 minutes before the opening of gates.
- Students are required to reach the exam hall at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
- Students will have the first 15 minutes of the exam to analyse the question paper and devise an effective time management strategy for the exam.
- Students are required to carry their admit cards along with them throughout the exam process.
- Students are required to carry essential items as well such as admit cards, student IDs, stationary items, or any other personal requirements
- Any illegal means such as chits, notes, or electronic items are prohibited inside the exam hall.