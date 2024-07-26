Bengaluru woman's monthly Uber bill exceeds 16k, surpassing half of her home rent | SEE PIC

Follow us on Image Source : X Bengaluru woman's Uber bill tops ₹16k

Bengaluru, frequently called India’s IT capital, is known for its unexpectedly high cost of living. The city's infamous traffic leads residents to spend more on transportation than on housing. One woman revealed in a social media post that her Uber expenses exceeded half her monthly rent. She highlighted the city's steep costs and mentioned that CRED's feature helped her realize this.

“I can’t believe my Uber expenses are more than half the amount I pay as rent in Bengaluru. For me, this has got to be the most useful feature by CRED till date!” the woman wrote, sharing a screenshot of her Uber transactions on X (formerly Twitter). A screenshot reveals that the woman completed 74 Uber trips from July 1 to 25, amounting to an astonishing ₹16,600.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared on July 25, the post has garnered over 95,000 views, with the numbers continuing to rise. Numerous people have also commented on the post to share their thoughts. One individual wrote, “At this point, maybe it's better if you buy yourself a vehicle. Even monthly EMIs would be far lesser.” Another user joked, “You deserve a loyalty card from Uber.” A third user commented, “As someone who pays 700 on one side, I dread looking at this feature. Thankfully I don’t have to travel to office everyday.”

A fourth person remarked, “You can get a Baleno or an i10 on EMI at that same rate.” A fifth person shared, “That's the only reason I bought a two-wheeler for myself here. Super convenient and don't have to think twice about going anywhere. And most important. Don't have to deal with ride cancellation and high ride prices in rain.”

