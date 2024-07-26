Heavy rains batter south Gujarat, more than 2,500 evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Gujarat

As heavy rains continued to lash parts of South Gujarat, authorities reported that around 2,500 people residing in inundated low-lying areas in Navsari and Tapi districts were relocated to shelter homes on Friday. Navsari Collector Kshipra Agre, during a media briefing on the state's efforts to assist affected residents, stated that 2,200 individuals in Navsari town and surrounding areas were moved to safe shelter houses, where 15 medical teams have been deployed.

"The Purna River, passing through Navsari district, is currently flowing at 28 feet, significantly above the danger mark of 23 feet, due to heavy rains in the district and its upstream basin over the past 24 hours," Agre said.

She also informed the media that at least 70 internal roads and four main roads were affected by waterlogging and have been closed to vehicular traffic.





Additionally, the district disaster management cell reported evacuation efforts in the Tapi district, where 500 people from villages in Valod taluka were moved to shelter houses due to flooding.

"Villages in Valod, Vyara, Dolvan, and Songadh talukas are waterlogged, and 113 internal roads are closed," stated a district disaster management cell representative.

According to data from the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), Dolvan taluka received 173 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Friday. Other significant rainfall figures include Subir in Dangs district with 164 mm, Navsari taluka with 160 mm, Uchchhal in Tapi with 141 mm, Mahuva in Surat with 133 mm, Jalalpore in Navsari with 130 mm, Gandevi in Navsari with 123 mm, and Valod in Tapi with 109 mm.