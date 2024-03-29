UP Board Result 2024: Know when UPMSP to declare Class 10th and 12th results, latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UP Board Result 2024 for classes 10th, and 12th soon

UP Board Result 2024 date and time: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate (UPMSP) will soon announce the results for Class 10th and 12th exams. Over 50 lakh students appeared in the Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate Board examination and are currently awaiting the results. The process of verifying the answer copies is currently underway. So far, 2,71,35,25 answer copies have been checked, and only 28,82,598 copies out of 3,00,17,723 remain to be checked. The verification process is expected to be completed by the end of this month, i.e., March 31, as per media reports.

UP Board Result 2024 Class 10th, and 12th date and time

After completion of the evaluation work, preparations will be made to release the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th Results. The date and time of releasing the results will be shared in due course. It is expected that the results will be declared three weeks after the completion of the evaluation. According to past trends, the results are expected to be announced by the end of April. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th 2024 Results: How to check latest updates

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in from time to time for updates regarding the date of high school and intermediate exam results (UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th 2024 Results). However, students should note that the results of classes 10th and 12th will be announced by the UP Board on the official result portal of the council, results.upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024: Alternative websites

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2024: Follow these easy steps to check UP Board High School and Intermediate results

First of all, students have to go to the official website – upresults.nic.in.

Now, click on the UP results link available on the homepage.

Click on the link that reads, ' UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Exam or UP Board High School (Class X) Exam Results'

or UP Board High School (Class X) Exam Results' A new page will open.

Now, enter your UP Board Roll Number.

Your UP Board 10th 12th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Now download the result and take a printout for future reference.

