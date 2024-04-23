Uttarakhand Class 10th, and 12th results to be out on THIS day!

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Uttarakhand Class 10th, and 12th results soon

Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UKBSE) is all set to announce the class 10th and 12th results soon. As per the media reports, the results will be out on April 30. However, there is no confirmation on the release of the result date and time. Students and parents are advised to check the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download UKBSE Class 10th, and 12th results from the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

In order to download UK Board 10th, and 12th results 2024, the students are required to enter their credentials such as hall ticket number and other details on the login page. The scorecards will contain the details of the student on his scorecard such as the student's name, date of birth, marks obtained in each subject, total marks, qualifying status, grade, and others. For the ease of students, we have provided the easy steps given below.

This year, Uttarakhand class 10 board exams were conducted between February 15 and 13 and the class 12 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 16. After the announcement of the results, the students can follow the easy steps given below to download their results.

ALSO READ | TS Inter Result 2024: Manabadi Telangana TSBIE set to announce 1st and 2nd-year results tomorrow

How to download Uttarakhand Class 10th, and 12th results?

Visit the official website, uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in

Navigate 'Uttarakhand Class 10th, and 12th results' download link

Now, enter your roll number, captcha code and other details in the respective field and click on 'get result'

Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download and save Uttarakhand Class 10th, and 12th results for future reference

ALSO READ | Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE to release HSLC and HSSLC results on THIS date!

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of class 10 was recorded at 82.63, whereas it was 80.98% for class 12 exam. About 1,11,688 students appeared for the 10th board exams last year. out of which, the pass percentage of female students stood at 85.38 per cent and 79.74 per cent for boys.