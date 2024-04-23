TS Inter Result 2024: Manabadi Telangana TSBIE set to announce 1st and 2nd-year results tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS Inter Result 2024 tomorrow

TS Inter Result 2024: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is all set to announce the Telangana Board 1st and 2nd year results, tomorrow, April 24. The results will be announced at 11 am through a press conference. The candidates can download TS Inter Results 2024 for the first year and second year from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in.

The exams for 1st year exam were conducted between February 28 and March 18 and TS Inter examination for 2nd year was conducted from February 29 to March 19, 2024. The exams were conducted on a single shift day for both classes from 9 am to 12 noon. Practical exams for both general and vocational courses were conducted from February 1 to 15. The English practical exam was conducted on February 16, the Ethics and Human Values exam on February 17, and the Environmental Education examination on February 19.

In 2023, the pass percentage of 1st Year was 61.68% while it was 63.49% for the second year. This year, the pass percentage is expected to be increased. It would be clear after the announcement of the exam.

TS Inter Result 2024: How to download Manabadi Telangana TSBIE mark sheets?

Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the 'result' tab

Select your class

Enter your login credentials

Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year results will appear on the screen

Download Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year results and save it for future reference

TS Inter Result 2024: Manabadi Telangana TSBIE Alternative websites

examresults.ts.nic.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Manabadi Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year result: Details on a scorecard

Name of student

Roll number

Admit card number

Date of birth

Subject-wise marks obtained

How to check Manabadi Telangana TSBIE 1st and 2nd-year result via SMS?

Students are required to send TSGEN2 followed by their registration number to 56263 to receive their results via SMS.