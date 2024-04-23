Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE to release HSLC and HSSLC results on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nagaland Board Result 2024 soon

Nagaland Board Result 2024: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education or NBSE is all set to announce the results of HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) on April 26 (Friday) afternoon, as per an official notification. Students who are eagerly waiting for the results will be able to download their results on the official website, nbse.nl.edu.in. In order to download NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results, the students can follow the easy steps given below.

How to download NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results?

Visit the official website, nbse.nl.edu.in

Navigate the link to the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your login credentials and click on the 'submit' button

NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results will appear on the screen

Download NBSE HSLC and HSSLC results and save it for future reference

According to an official notification, the students will be able to download their respective migration certificates from the official website. The results can also be checked at indiaresults.com. Access to the results will be available on mobile applications, which are available on the Google Play Store.

This year, Nagaland class 10 board exams were conducted between February 13 to 23 across the county, whereas class 12 exams began a day earlier, that is on February 12 and concluded on March 6. These exams were conducted at 68 exam centres across the state. As per reports, over, 6,000 students from Nagaland appeared for the exam. Once the results are out, the students will be able to download from the official website using their roll number and other details. This year, provisional result gazettes will be issued to all the registered institutions of the Board along with the mark sheets or pass Certificates. In addition to this, a soft copy will be available on the board portal — nbsenl.edu.in.