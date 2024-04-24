Horoscope Today, April 25: Marital bliss for Sagittarius; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope for April 25: Know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope for April 25, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Pratipada and Thursday of Vaishakh Krishna Paksha. Pratipada Tithi has ended today at 6.46 am. Today, after completing the whole day, there will be Vyatipat Yoga till 4.53 in the morning. Also, Vishakha Nakshatra will remain till 2.24 pm tonight. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of April 25th, 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today your daily routine will be good. Today there will be positivity inside you, due to which your mind will remain engaged in work. Today you will benefit from a business trip. Will feel happy meeting and talking to people. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. There will be positivity in your thoughts. Avoid arguing on any matter. The income of women doing online business will increase. Today you will come forward to help someone in need. Today will be a good day for employees working in private companies.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 8

Taurus

Today is going to be a profitable day for you. Today is a good day in terms of health. The result of the interview given a long time ago will be in your favor today. You will meet some people who will be helpful for your career. You will be successful in fulfilling the wishes of the family. Today you will get success in all your work. Today you will make some new friends. You may also get some new business proposals. Sweetness will remain in your relationship with your spouse. Today your positive thinking will prove beneficial for you.

Lucky colour- Green

Lucky number- 4

Gemini

Today will be a very special day for you. You will be busy with some important work. You will get new sources of income. You will get more profit than expected in business. You will get full support from your spouse in your household work. You will try to make your life better. Taking care of the health of elders will make you dear to them. Take the blessings of your parents, all your problems will be solved. You will find the solution to your problem yourself. Today your social network will increase. There will be activity in the family.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 2

Cancer

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get support from your brother or sister in any important work. Today you will enjoy some wonderful moments with your family. You will feel energetic. New avenues of career progress will open. Travels undertaken for business will be beneficial for you. Today your creative talent will come out openly. Today your financial condition will be better. Today you will get the full fruits of your hard work. Sources of income will increase. Respect and prestige will increase in the social sector.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 6

Leo

Today will be a good day for you. You will make some new plans to increase your income. Consider the new offers you will get in business, you may benefit. Today you may be successful in improving a spoiled relationship. You will spend time with family in the evening, which will make your family life happy. The day will be wonderful for people in manager posts. Today you will get success in your work. Today you can meet a senior official with whom you will be able to find solutions to your problems.

Lucky colour- Pink

Lucky number- 8

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today, God's immense blessings are upon you, due to which all your bad tasks will be rectified. Relationships with friends will improve. Today you can help your friend financially. Before starting a business, definitely take advice from your elder brother. Today you will think about saving money by stopping unnecessary expenses. Family life will be happy. Today will be a fun-filled day for students. There are signs of change in your profession today. Your mind will be happy after getting a new contract today.

Lucky colour- Red

Lucky number- 2

Libra

Today is going to be a very special day. Your confidence may waver in official matters, so maintain focus on your work. Will be busy with friends and family. You may get the responsibility of completing some big task. Today some new tasks may also suddenly emerge. You will be ready to handle all types of tasks. You may benefit from thoughtful actions. There will be profit from good sales in the automobile business, financial condition will remain strong. Before doing any important work, we will start the work by taking the blessings of God. The day will be good from a health point of view. House construction work will progress rapidly.

Lucky colour- Orange

Lucky number- 6

Scorpio

Today will be a wonderful day for you. People in employment will have good income. After struggling with property-related problems, the work will be done. Today you may also be a little emotional about your thoughts. In some cases, you will be active today. Good coordination will be formed with relatives. Today you will get a chance to help someone in need. Today you can plan to go to a park, where you will enjoy a lot with your friends. Today is going to be a good day for surgeons of this zodiac sign. People associated with politics will attend some functions today.

Lucky colour- Brown

Lucky number- 8

Sagittarius

Today your day has brought new happiness for your family. Sweetness will increase in married life. Today, do not get into unnecessary trouble with any unknown person while walking on the road. If you work according to your position and ability, you will get respect in society. By maintaining patience, stalled plans will be successful. You will get relief from any health-related problem today. Today you will think about learning a new language. People doing construction work will do well. Today you will make changes in your lifestyle, this change will prove to be good for you.

Lucky colour- Silver

Lucky number- 1

Capricorn

Today will be a profitable day for you. Will try to avoid negative thoughts today. You may also get some good news. Will seek advice from someone regarding employment. There are chances of profit in partnership also. Keep your nature balanced and all your work will be done. You will get happiness from your son's side. You will get good profits through hard work in business. You will try his best to fulfill the responsibilities of family life. Students will complete their incomplete work. There are chances of a religious event in the family, in which your money will be spent.

Lucky colour- Blue

Lucky number- 4

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of confidence. Today you will pay more attention to your work. Be positive and confident as much as possible. Your important work can be completed today. You will get new employment opportunities. Today you will learn something new from the people around you. You need to maintain confidentiality about your plans. You can go to friends' houses to meet them. Your friendship will become even stronger. Today you will be a part of some social work. Your respect and honor will increase in the society. Also, your health will remain good.

Lucky colour – Grey

Lucky number- 9

Pisces

Today your day is going to be full of enthusiasm. You will receive full cooperation from people in your workplace. Today new avenues of income will open. Children will go to the temple with their parents. Today will be a better day for students of this zodiac sign. Today luck will be kind to you. Your unfulfilled wishes may be fulfilled. Those who are involved in the business of tours and travel, their business will gain momentum today. Avoid eating oily food from outside. Your health will be good.

Lucky colour- Black

Lucky number- 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has vast experience in Vaastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him giving predictions every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)