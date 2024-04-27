UK: King Charles III to resume public duties from next week after cancer diagnosis in February

Follow us on Image Source : THE ROYAL FAMILY (X) King Charles III with his wife, Queen Camilla

London: King Charles III will resume some of his public-facing duties after medical experts said they were "sufficiently pleased" and "very encouraged" with his progress following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday. In February, the palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer detected in tests after a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate.

The schedule for further public-facing duties will be managed to minimise any health risks, with the State Visit of Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in June expected to be among the King's next major events. However, all of his engagements will remain subject to his doctors’ advice and will not be a “full summer programme”.

"To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead. In addition, The King and Queen will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government," said the Royal Family.

As the first anniversary of King Charles’ Coronation on May 6 last year approaches, the palace said the royals remain “deeply grateful” for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year. All other official state business, such as audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, will continue the same as throughout the King's treatment.

“His Majesty’s treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties. Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” a palace spokesperson said.

While pictured and filmed carrying out some official duties in private, Charles's only public appearance came last month when he greeted well-wishers in an impromptu walkabout after an Easter church service in Windsor, raising hopes that his health was improving. British PM Sunak responded to the news of the king's return to public duties, saying on social media site X: "Brilliant news to end the week!"

The king's absence has coincided with news that his daughter-in-law Kate, wife of his son and heir Prince William, was undergoing preventative chemotherapy after tests in the wake of major abdominal surgery revealed cancer had been present. The Princess of Wales, often known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, will only return to public duties when her medical team say she is well enough to do so.

Charles's health scare came less than 18 months into his reign after he succeeded his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, and less than a year since his coronation, Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades. Earlier, Sunak had indicated that the cancer had been “caught early” as his customary weekly audiences with the King are expected to continue during the treatment.

(with inputs from agencies)

