Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visits Ram Temple in Ayodhya, bows before deity | WATCH

Ayodhya: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and bowed before the deity. Khan called the temple a 'place of peace'. In a video posted on X, Kerala Raj Bhawan said the governor visited the Ram Temple and had a darshan.

In a video, it can be seen that the Governor is bowing before the idol of Ram Lalla. The chants of ‘Jai Shree Ram’ could be heard in the background.

Speaking to media persons, Khan said that he keeps coming here as he comes from the neighbouring region of Bahraich. "I keep visiting Ayodhya. In the month of January, I visited here twice before the Pran Prathishtha. It feels great visiting here and it gives me immense peace. It is not just a matter of happiness for us, instead it is a matter of pride, that coming to Ayodhya and worshipping Shriram," he said.

Khan on Vedic education

Earlier on April 29, Khan addressed a seminar on 'Vedic wisdom for cosmic harmony' at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS). In his address, he said that imbibing Vedic education in our conduct is the best way to propagate Vedic education and added that the world would learn lessons from it.

Asserting "all our constitutional ideals are rooted in our traditions", Khan said, "But we belief that these have come from the West as we know little about our culture and heritage." The governor said our ethos is not "tolerance" but acceptance and respect

The governor pointed out that all cultures pass through different phases, see ups and downs. He stressed that things are not always as we see, and we have to see reality with closed eyes. "Our culture is to move from small truth to bigger truth and chart a new path every day, and the day we fully understand our culture and heritage, all misgivings would evaporate," the governor said, adding that our roots are very deep.

