Ten of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang held in nationwide crackdown by Delhi Police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Crackdown on Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang: In a nationwide crackdown by its Special Cell, the Delhi Police have arrested nine members of a gang run by gangsters Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi from seven states, officials said. They have also apprehended one juvenile, they added. According to the Delhi Police, they were wanted in cases like shootouts, extortions, killings and arms supply to Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang.

With their arrest, the police claimed that they have thwarted several contract killings and other heinous crimes in Delhi. The police also recovered seven pistols, 31 live cartridges and 11 mobile phones from those arrested from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang held from 7 states

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pratiksha Godara said that a team headed by inspectors Shiv Kumar and Satish Rana, under the supervision of ACPs Lalit Mohan Negi and Hridya Bhushan, has arrested nine members of the Bishnoi and Brar syndicate and one juvenile, across seven states in the country.

According to Godara, two individuals were arrested from Delhi, UP, and Punjab each, while one individual each was detained from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail, while Brar, also known as Satinderjeet Singh, is suspected to be evading authorities in Canada. Brar, who allegedly oversees a criminal network from abroad, is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Bishnoi-Brar gang has been involved in the killings of Punjabi singer Sinddu Moosewala in May 2022 and Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in December 2023. Additionally, they are alleged to have issued threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and carried out a shooting incident outside his residence.

Arrested gang members connected with encrypted chat platforms

The officer said that some of the arrested gang members maintain communication with each other through various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and other encrypted messaging applications.

Another police officer said that one of the accused, identified as Manjeet Singh alias Guri, 22, had previously been implicated in three criminal cases. These cases included an assault on police personnel and an attack on his fellow inmate while he was incarcerated.

Guri was in contact with Brar through an individual named Ajay Rana. In November 2023, acting on Brar's directives, Guri, along with another accused named Gurpal, attempted to murder a property dealer in Zirakpur, Punjab, who had refused to pay extortion money to the gang.

One arrested accused sustained bullet injuries

Guri and Gurpal were intercepted by the Delhi police while en route to Zirakpur. On seeing the police, they opened fire at them. In the exchange, Guri sustained bullet wounds and was arrested, while Gurpal, 26, managed to flee at first but was arrested later, the officer said.

Police said that another arrested individual, Jaspreet Singh alias Rahul, 25, has previously been implicated in two criminal cases, one relating to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the other pertaining to the Arms Act in Amritsar.

Sachin Kumar, alias Rahul, 26, holds an ITI diploma in the electrical stream. He has a prior criminal record, involving a robbery case in UP's Bareilly in 2014. Kumar was engaged in the supply of weapons to members associated with the Bishnoi gang.

Santosh alias Sultan Baba, 20, worked in a transport company and was an follower of the deceased gangster Durlabh Kashyap from Madhya Pradesh. Manjeet, 24, was influenced by the Bishnoi gang and was involved in providing weapons to its members.

Abhay Soni, alias Kabir, aged 22, established a Facebook group named 'Rajasthan Shooters' and collaborated with other accused persons to commit robberies and other criminal activities.

Dharmendra alias Kartik, 21, was employed in a cold storage and followed notorious gangster Durlabh Kashyap. He joined various Facebook groups and engaged in criminal activities.

Santosh Kumar, 27, was responsible for supplying weapons to other members affiliated with the Bishnoi-Brar gang.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters arrested from Haryana's Nuh after brief encounter

Also Read: Salman Khan firing case: Crime Branch requests MHA to issue lookout notice against Anmol Bishnoi